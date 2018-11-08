Today’s Headlines
- Proof: Bikes are faster than cars and motorbikes in cities (Forbes)
- Milking scooters for cash (Wired)
- Election wrapups:
- Prop 6 goes down (RouteFifty, Mercury News, Press Democrat)
- As does Prop 10 (Curbed)
- How transit fared in the election (Curbed)
- Transportation funding on the ballot nationwide (Freightwaves)
- CA legislature on verge of Democrat supermajority (SF Chronicle)
- Republicans lost the suburbs (Slate)
- Designing open space to reflect the L.A. River (KCET)
- Artists and bikes (San Diego CityBeat)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF