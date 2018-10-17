Today’s Headlines

  • A long-term solution for e-scooter shares (The Atlantic)
  • Report finds that half of the congestion in SF is from Uber, Lyft (SF Examiner)  (Tech Crunch)
  • (Boing Boing)
  • SF Chronicle looks for “people behaving badly” as scooters are reintroduced to SF
  • “Lane squeeze”–er, road diet, sidewalk improvements–proposed on SF’s 6th Street, where pedestrians are hit often (SF Chronicle)
  • Accusations fly about coordination on campaign for gas tax (Mercury News)
  • Projects in Tahoe area that will not be completed if Prop 6 passes (South Lake Tahoe Now)
  • Evidence from Portland: Building a city where residents don’t have to drive so much saves money, builds economy (City Observatory)
  • The housing crisis in Oakland: too little, too late? (UC Berkeley)
  • New York’s empty storefronts could be a warning for others (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF