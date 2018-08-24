Today’s Headlines
- SF Transit chief promises to end Muni delays pronto (SF Chronicle)
- Local cities object to bill allowing BART to develop housing on its parking lots (Independent News)
- Meanwhile, zoning codes reinforce car dependency (Strong Towns)
- The catch-22 of retrofitting suburbs (Strong Towns)
- Creating a safer Valencia Street (Medium)
- Single-use plastic straws may be outlawed in California (LA Times)
- Why that needs to happen (CalMatters)
