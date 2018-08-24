Today’s Headlines

  • SF Transit chief promises to end Muni delays pronto (SF Chronicle)
  • Local cities object to bill allowing BART to develop housing on its parking lots (Independent News)
  • Meanwhile, zoning codes reinforce car dependency (Strong Towns)
  • The catch-22 of retrofitting suburbs (Strong Towns)
  • Creating a safer Valencia Street (Medium)
  • Single-use plastic straws may be outlawed in California (LA Times)

