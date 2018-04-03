Today’s Headlines
- Bill would address distracted driving (Sacramento Bee)
- No unmanned vehicles on California roads, yet (Gizmodo)
- Feds want to loosen fuel efficiency standards for vehicles (BuzzFeed)
- Which would be just terrible (Inside Climate News)
- New report makes the case for just cutting off supply of fossil fuels (Vox)
- High speed rail gets a hearing, and a drubbing (CBS Local)
- Feds unhappy with Tesla’s release of data about crash, which puts blame on driver (Business Journals)
- “Unspun and unbiased—These are the facts,” says Tesla
- How transit oriented development could prevent displacement (CityLab)
- Without having spoken to him, Sacramento sheriff makes excuses for deputy who hit protestor with car and did not stop (SF Chronicle)
- Test high-tech cameras to catch carpool-lane cheaters (SF Chronicle)
- BART podcast: How technicians make sure fare gates and ticket vending machines are working
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF