Today’s Headlines

  • Bill would address distracted driving (Sacramento Bee)
  • No unmanned vehicles on California roads, yet (Gizmodo)
  • Feds want to loosen fuel efficiency standards for vehicles (BuzzFeed)
  • New report makes the case for just cutting off supply of fossil fuels (Vox)
  • High speed rail gets a hearing, and a drubbing (CBS Local)
  • Feds unhappy with Tesla’s release of data about crash, which puts blame on driver (Business Journals)
    • “Unspun and unbiased—These are the facts,” says Tesla
  • How transit oriented development could prevent displacement (CityLab)
  • Without having spoken to him, Sacramento sheriff makes excuses for deputy who hit protestor with car and did not stop (SF Chronicle)
  • Test high-tech cameras to catch carpool-lane cheaters (SF Chronicle)
  • BART podcast: How technicians make sure fare gates and ticket vending machines are working

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF