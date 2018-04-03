Today’s Headlines

Bill would address distracted driving (Sacramento Bee)

No unmanned vehicles on California roads, yet (Gizmodo)

Feds want to loosen fuel efficiency standards for vehicles (BuzzFeed) Which would be just terrible (Inside Climate News)

New report makes the case for just cutting off supply of fossil fuels (Vox)

High speed rail gets a hearing, and a drubbing (CBS Local)

Feds unhappy with Tesla’s release of data about crash, which puts blame on driver (Business Journals) “Unspun and unbiased—These are the facts,” says Tesla

How transit oriented development could prevent displacement (CityLab)

Without having spoken to him, Sacramento sheriff makes excuses for deputy who hit protestor with car and did not stop (SF Chronicle)

Test high-tech cameras to catch carpool-lane cheaters (SF Chronicle)

BART podcast: How technicians make sure fare gates and ticket vending machines are working

