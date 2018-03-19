Today’s Headlines

  • How to make Santa Cruz county transit safe, fair, viable (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Joshua Tree awarded grant for bike lanes (Inland Empire)
  • Study shows pedestrian safety needs to be a focal point for cities (headline says blame cell phones and marijuana) (Forbes)
  • Why aren’t we more angry about pedestrian deaths? (Driving)
  • San Francisco curb space is highly sought after (KALW)
  • Housing, SB 827, and the contradictory reasons people fight development (Dissent)
  • Aviation is the fastest-growing cause of climate change, but nobody’s addressing it (Slate)
  • Bill would abolish North Coast Railroad Authority, plan a trail along unused tracks (Petaluma360)
  • Bill would “give cities tools” to fight speeding (LA Times)

