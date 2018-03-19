Today’s Headlines
- How to make Santa Cruz county transit safe, fair, viable (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Joshua Tree awarded grant for bike lanes (Inland Empire)
- Study shows pedestrian safety needs to be a focal point for cities (headline says blame cell phones and marijuana) (Forbes)
- Why aren’t we more angry about pedestrian deaths? (Driving)
- San Francisco curb space is highly sought after (KALW)
- Housing, SB 827, and the contradictory reasons people fight development (Dissent)
- Aviation is the fastest-growing cause of climate change, but nobody’s addressing it (Slate)
- Bill would abolish North Coast Railroad Authority, plan a trail along unused tracks (Petaluma360)
- Bill would “give cities tools” to fight speeding (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF