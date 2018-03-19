Today’s Headlines

How to make Santa Cruz county transit safe, fair, viable (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

Joshua Tree awarded grant for bike lanes (Inland Empire)

Study shows pedestrian safety needs to be a focal point for cities (headline says blame cell phones and marijuana) (Forbes)

Why aren’t we more angry about pedestrian deaths? (Driving)

San Francisco curb space is highly sought after (KALW)

Housing, SB 827, and the contradictory reasons people fight development (Dissent)

Aviation is the fastest-growing cause of climate change, but nobody’s addressing it (Slate)

Bill would abolish North Coast Railroad Authority, plan a trail along unused tracks (Petaluma360)

Bill would “give cities tools” to fight speeding (LA Times)

