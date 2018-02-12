Today’s Headlines
- SoCal moves ahead with plans for a new freeway, despite state climate change goals, to “relieve anticipated [i.e. nonexistent] congestion” (LA Times)
- Meanwhile, rising seas are lapping at California shores faster than anticipated (CalMatters)
- Doing the math: what it really costs everyone when people drive cars (MetroNews)
- Bakersfield gets funding for bike/ped plan (Bakersfield.com)
- Watts gets grant to tackle environmental challenges (Next City)
- The case against sidewalks (Curbed)
- PPIC poll: Gas tax repeal, Prop 13 change may be in trouble (Fox and Hounds Daily)
- Price of gas is going up….but don’t blame new tax (Sacramento Bee)
- VW settlement could fund electric shuttles between Sacramento and Davis (Sacramento Bee)
- Cap-and-trade money benefits Central Valley agriculture industry (Visalia Times)
- Ride-hailing is deepening social and economic inequality (Vice)
