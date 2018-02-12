Today’s Headlines

  • SoCal moves ahead with plans for a new freeway, despite state climate change goals, to “relieve anticipated [i.e. nonexistent] congestion” (LA Times)
  • Meanwhile, rising seas are lapping at California shores faster than anticipated (CalMatters)
  • Doing the math: what it really costs everyone when people drive cars (MetroNews)
  • Bakersfield gets funding for bike/ped plan (Bakersfield.com)
  • Watts gets grant to tackle environmental challenges (Next City)
  • The case against sidewalks (Curbed)
  • PPIC poll: Gas tax repeal, Prop 13 change may be in trouble (Fox and Hounds Daily)
  • Price of gas is going up….but don’t blame new tax (Sacramento Bee)
  • VW settlement could fund electric shuttles between Sacramento and Davis (Sacramento Bee)
  • Cap-and-trade money benefits Central Valley agriculture industry (Visalia Times)
  • Ride-hailing is deepening social and economic inequality (Vice)

