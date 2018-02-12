Today’s Headlines

SoCal moves ahead with plans for a new freeway, despite state climate change goals, to “relieve anticipated [i.e. nonexistent] congestion” (LA Times)

Meanwhile, rising seas are lapping at California shores faster than anticipated (CalMatters)

Doing the math: what it really costs everyone when people drive cars (MetroNews)

Bakersfield gets funding for bike/ped plan (Bakersfield.com)

Watts gets grant to tackle environmental challenges (Next City)

The case against sidewalks (Curbed)

PPIC poll: Gas tax repeal, Prop 13 change may be in trouble (Fox and Hounds Daily)

Price of gas is going up….but don’t blame new tax (Sacramento Bee)

VW settlement could fund electric shuttles between Sacramento and Davis (Sacramento Bee)

Cap-and-trade money benefits Central Valley agriculture industry (Visalia Times)

Ride-hailing is deepening social and economic inequality (Vice)

