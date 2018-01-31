Today’s Headlines
- In his last State of State, Brown reverts to the conventional (Capitol Weekly)
- Bike/ped bridge over railroad tracks will close a gap in Bay Trail (East Bay Times)
- Stockton wins grant to start work on healthier outcomes from city planning (Record.net)
- CA is set to exceed goal of 1.5 million electric vehicles by 2025 (Curbed)
- Sixteen CA mayors want zero-emission buses (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Politics is failing mass transit (Democracy Journal)
- Using natural “sneckdowns” to advocate for better streets (99 Percent Invisible)
- Startups are offering financing for granny flats (East Bay Times)
- Sacramento needs construction workers (Sacramento Bee)
- Ultimate guide to Amazon’s HQ2 Hunger Games (City Lab)
