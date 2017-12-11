Today’s Headlines

  • Maps: Where people bike in San Francisco (SFMTA)
  • Sacramento RT proposes testing student discounts in face of falling ridership (Sacramento Bee)
  • Caltrain study points out serious equity problems in fare structure (Green Caltrain)
  • Shasta Regional Transit survey asks where people want to go along corridor to Sacramento (Record Searchlight)
  • Pedestrian improvements coming to Palm Springs (Desert Sun)
  • An interview with Jerry Brown on climate change and what states can do (CBS)
  • Federal tax bill would make it harder to fund transportation projects (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Republicans hope the federal tax bill will cause a tax revolt in California (SF Chronicle)
  • Caltrans awards first grants from gas tax (Sierra Wave)
  • Large solar array will be built on a Kern County oil field (Green Tech Media)
  • EPA head questions Supreme Court finding that agency can regulate greenhouse gas emissions (Environmental Leader)
  • Taipei’s animated pedestrian crossing signal is now a couple (Taipei Times)

