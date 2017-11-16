Today’s Headlines
- New street configuration in Berkeley to help bikes, cars, and buses get along (Berkeleyside)
- Ukiah gets a grant to build a pedestrian bridge (Ukiah Daily Journal)
- New ownership could bring actual rail service to Redlands Santa Fe depot (Redlands Daily Facts)
- Latinx lawmakers are changing the climate change conversation (Sacramento Bee)
- Report: Cap-and-trade is not reducing emissions (IndyBay, Climate Wire)
- and it is harming communities (Color Lines)
- But LAO report complains of costs of green building mandate, calls cap-and-trade “more efficient” (Sacramento Bee)
- A deeper dive into ruling that So Cal AQMD broke law by giving in to oil industry lobbyists (Daily Breeze)
- Universities get their grades on bicycle friendly status:
- Nicest person on the planet gets his stolen bike back, hugs thief, raises money so others can replace their stolen bikes (Bicycling)
- California’s housing policy is holding back its climate policy (Bloomberg)
