Today’s Headlines
- Just an “accident”–DA says it’s not that bad to murder someone with a vehicle and lie about it (LA Times)
- In CA communities near refineries, asthma is terrifyingly prevalent (Pacific Standard)
- Nevertheless, says the Wall Street Journal, California’s cap-and-trade is working
- The real first-mile-last-mile solution: Fix the sidewalks (Planetizen)
- Amtrak considers expanding service between Sacramento and Stockton (Manteca Bulletin)
- New CA-built “clean diesel” locomotives start service (Sacramento Bee)
- Gas and diesel taxes going up soon (LandLine)
- San Diego area approves list of roads to be repaired with gas tax money (Village News)
- Inside the negotiations on one of CA’s housing bills (Capitol Weekly)
- To stop monster homes, legalize apartments (SF Examiner)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF