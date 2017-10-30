Today’s Headlines

  • Just an “accident”–DA says it’s not that bad to murder someone with a vehicle and lie about it (LA Times)
  • In CA communities near refineries, asthma is terrifyingly prevalent (Pacific Standard)
  • Nevertheless, says the Wall Street Journal, California’s cap-and-trade is working
  • The real first-mile-last-mile solution: Fix the sidewalks (Planetizen)
  • Amtrak considers expanding service between Sacramento and Stockton (Manteca Bulletin)
  • New CA-built “clean diesel” locomotives start service (Sacramento Bee)
  • Gas and diesel taxes going up soon (LandLine)
  • San Diego area approves list of roads to be repaired with gas tax money (Village News)
  • Inside the negotiations on one of CA’s housing bills (Capitol Weekly)
  • To stop monster homes, legalize apartments (SF Examiner)

