- Bike advocates converge on Sacramento (Capital Public Radio)
- SMART did not expect so many bike commuters wanting to ride (Press Democrat)
- Do the economics of bike-share add up? (CityMetric)
- An argument against flashing beacons on bike boulevards in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Metro Orange Line upgrades would speed up trips (Curbed)
- LA Times finds majority opposes repeal of gas tax
- Housing, transportation, and climate change are all connected (Medium)
- Despite big payout, San Diego doesn’t plan to change its sidewalk repair policy anytime soon (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Governor signs bill tightening rules on disabled placards (LA Times)
