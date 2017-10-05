Today’s Headlines

Bike advocates converge on Sacramento (Capital Public Radio)

SMART did not expect so many bike commuters wanting to ride (Press Democrat)

Do the economics of bike-share add up? (CityMetric)

An argument against flashing beacons on bike boulevards in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Metro Orange Line upgrades would speed up trips (Curbed)

LA Times finds majority opposes repeal of gas tax

Housing, transportation, and climate change are all connected (Medium)

Despite big payout, San Diego doesn’t plan to change its sidewalk repair policy anytime soon (San Diego Union Tribune)

Governor signs bill tightening rules on disabled placards (LA Times)

