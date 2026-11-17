Bob Mittelstaedt is a retired lawyer, avid e-biker, and co-founder of E-Bike Access which is dedicated to expanding access for legal e-bikes and combatting illegal e-motos. He consults with state and local governments, school officials and law enforcement on how to address e-bikes and e-motos. Click on his name to see more of his writing on E-Bikes for Streetsblog.

Even outside politics, Election Day, November 3, brought some welcome news: an insightful article in TIME magazine despite its dubious headline.

When I saw the headline, “E-Bike and E-Scooter Accidents Are Skyrocketing Among Children,” I feared another in the long line of stories blaming e-bikes for injuries and fatalities caused by illegal e-motos. It’s a phenomenon aptly captured by a Streetsblog headline: “Why Deadly, Illegal E-Motos Are On The Rise, And Why E-Bikes Are Being Blamed When They Crash.”

That confusion has also sent lawmakers down the wrong road. As another Streetsblog headline put it: “State Lawmakers Aim At Illegal E-Motos, But Hit E-Bikes Instead.”

But despite TIME’s misleading headline, the article itself got it right — thanks to Dr. Preeti Panda, a pediatric emergency physician at Stanford’s renowned Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital and an assistant professor at Stanford University School of Medicine.

I have the pleasure of working with Dr. Panda as a member of Stanford’s Advisory Board on E-Devices which she leads.

As Dr. Panda explained in TIME: “What many people don’t realize, however, is that what people often call ‘e-bikes’ are in fact e-motos.” Their higher speeds make them more dangerous.

In the emergency room, she sees at least one e-device injury during every shift she works. Unfortunately, that’s hardly surprising. As she reiterates, counts at local schools have found that 80–90% of the electric two-wheelers students ride are e-motos, not legal e-bikes.

To determine what her young patients were actually riding, Dr. Panda asks a simple question: How fast can your device go? The answers are often 35–45 mph — sometimes even faster.

California law limits throttle-propelled e-bikes to 20 mph. Throttle devices capable of higher speeds are not legal e-bikes and are not street legal.

If keeping their children out of Dr. Panda’s emergency room isn’t motivation enough for parents, consider another point she makes:

“If a child injures someone else or destroys property accidentally on one of these devices that are illegal, both the child and the parents can be held liable and charged criminally. So it’s a big deal,” Dr. Panda explained.

Unfortunately, not everyone at Stanford seems to appreciate the distinction yet.

The day before Election Day, two Stanford physicians, joined by colleagues from eight other hospitals across the country, published a research letter in the Journal of the American Medical Association entitled “Injuries From Electric Bicycles and Scooters Managed in Pediatric Health Systems.” Their data did not attempt to disaggregate e-bikes from e-motos, so they attributed all e-moto injuries to e-bikes. They did not betray any awareness of e-motos or the fact that their data treated e-moto crashes as e-bike ones.

Let’s hope that they take heed of Dr. Panda’s message.

This is more than a dispute over terminology. It goes to the heart of sound research, effective legislation, and public safety.

We urgently need better data. Hospitals, first responders, and law enforcement agencies should distinguish legal e-bikes from e-motos when documenting injuries and fatalities. First responders should photograph the vehicles involved whenever possible, preserving evidence that can help identify and classify them accurately.

And when physicians venture beyond treating patients into research and public policy, they should apply the same rigor to diagnosing the underlying problem that they bring to diagnosing their patients.

Diagnose before prescribing.

If we misdiagnose the problem, we’ll prescribe the wrong solution. And when it comes to powerful, illegal e-motos being ridden by children, the consequences are too serious to get it wrong.