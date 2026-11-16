Yesterday, Sunday, November 15, communities across California joined the annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, gathering to honor those killed and seriously injured in traffic violence, support grieving families, and call for changes that will make streets safer.

This year’s theme, “Invest in Safety, Not Speed,” emphasized the need to prioritize investments and policies that protect people over transportation systems that prioritize moving cars quickly. That means safer street designs, lower speeds, better infrastructure for people walking and biking, and a commitment to treating traffic deaths as preventable rather than inevitable.

The annual observance, held on the third Sunday of November, is an opportunity to remember that traffic deaths are not simply statistics. Behind every number is a person, a family, and a community affected by a preventable tragedy.

Events throughout California brought together families of victims, transportation safety advocates, elected officials, and community members. Here are some of the gatherings held around the state.

– Costa Mesa: Memorial ride and gathering. The Costa Mesa Alliance for Better Streets (CMABS) hosted its second annual World Day of Remembrance, beginning with speakers and a moment of silence at City Hall. Participants then rode a six-to-seven-mile loop through the city before gathering for a reception at Fairview Community Church.

Screengrab via Fox 40 Sacramento: https://fox40.com/news/the-kind-that-leads-to-action-loved-ones-advocates-call-for-change-at-2026-world-day-of-remembrance/

– Sacramento: 143 Empty Chairs at the State Capitol. Families, advocates, and state officials gathered at the Capitol for a memorial installation honoring the 143 people killed in traffic crashes in Sacramento County in 2025. Each empty chair represented one person who died, with families invited to decorate chairs and share their stories.

Image via CBS2 Los Angeles: https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/video/victims-of-traffic-violence-honored-with-day-of-remembrance-in-pasadena/

– Pasadena: A Field of Remembrance. Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) partnered with CicLAvia to create a memorial installation of 705 empty chairs, each decorated with a yellow rose, representing the people killed on Los Angeles County roads in 2025. Families were invited to personalize chairs and add chalk memorials. The gathering also included a remembrance ceremony featuring personal stories, music, and a dove release.

Image via CW San Diego: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/san-diego-traffic-safety-remembrance/

– San Diego: Families for Safe Streets memorial and action day. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and local advocates gathered at Grant Park in Mission Valley to remember people killed or seriously injured in traffic crashes. Following remarks from family members, advocates, and public officials, volunteers placed memorial signs at locations where people were killed or seriously injured in crashes during 2025. The event highlighted the need for greater investment in the city’s long-standing Vision Zero commitment.

Screengrab via KTVU SF – https://www.ktvu.com/video/fmc-p2xhm4ke2sj9g1ac.amp

San Francisco: Annual remembrance vigil. Community members gathered outside San Francisco City Hall for the city’s 12th annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. The event featured a memorial installation honoring people killed in traffic crashes, bringing together families, survivors, and advocates to remember those lost and call for safer streets.

The events reflected the central message of this year’s U.S. World Day of Remembrance campaign: remembering those lost must also mean taking action to prevent the next tragedy. Investing in safer street design, reducing dangerous speeds, and prioritizing the safety of people walking, biking, and using public transportation are all part of making that commitment real.