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Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Election preview, gun wielding ICE, street repairs, new trains, Duffman, and more...
8:28 AM PST on November 2, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • CA’s Emissions Rules Could Live/Die with Election (Politico)
  • Election Officials Brace for Trump Caused Chaos (Union-Trib)
  • Bay Area Voters Weigh Transit Measure (KTVU)
  • Sunset Dunes Has Minuscule Traffic Impacts (SFChron)
  • NoHo Resident Threatened by Gun Waving ICE Agent Tells Story (OC Reg, LAT)
  • CAHSRA Board Approves Plan to Buy Trains (Railway Age)
  • Freeport Bridge Closes for Repairs (SacBee)
  • Pasadena’s Arroyo Parkway Gets Fresh Paint (Pasadena Now)
  • Transit Funding By Birthrate Will Cause Confusion and Delay (T4 America)
  • Clear Path for El Niño to Slam SOCAL (Union-Trib, LAT)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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