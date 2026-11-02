Monday’s Headlines
Election preview, gun wielding ICE, street repairs, new trains, Duffman, and more...
8:28 AM PST on November 2, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
Becerra Brings Up a Mileage Tax. Panic and Demagoguery Ensue
The reaction to Becerra's comments about a vehicle-miles-traveled tax shows how difficult it has become to have an honest conversation about transportation funding in California.
November 2, 2026
Would Ending Seasonal Clock Changes Make Streets Safer for People Outside Cars?
Saturday night Halloween celebrations and a seasonal time change converged this year to create what some fear were uniquely dangerous conditions on US roads. But would ditching the clock change really have saved pedestrian and cyclist lives?
November 1, 2026
DASH Buses to Begin Bus Stop/Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Next Week
Next week LADOT DASH bus automated cameras will begin sending warning notices - with actual $293 tickets starting on January 2, 2027
October 30, 2026
The Week in Short Video
Not all cameras are equal, BRT construction in LA, America's love affair with cars is ending, slow trains in SF, and the frustration of returning money for better bikeways in SD.
October 30, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
HSR fallout, Becerra and VMT, Halloween and More...
October 30, 2026