Friday’s Headlines
It's the technology edition of the headlines.
1:04 PM PDT on October 9, 2026
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Friday News Briefs: Olympic Blvd Bus Lanes, Metrolink Cuts, Hollywood Blvd Results, and Pacoima Wash Bridge
Metrolink vote on service cuts today. Hollywood Boulevard data shows success. Plans for new Telfair Avenue bike/walk bridge over the Pacoima Wash. Metro plans seven miles of new Olympic Blvd. bus lanes from DTLA to Beverly Hills.
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Oakland DOT Survey on Foothill Blvd. Project Excludes Protected Bike Lanes
Maybe it's time to hit the comments section of the survey?
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South El Monte Puts 45 Day Moratorium on Data Center and Battery Facility Development
Critics say this move undercuts the standard planning process for safe projects; supporters want a total ban and no new warehouses in South El Monte.
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As the “Week Without Driving” Ends, Let’s Look at Some Stories of Car-Free San Diegans
Today marks the end of the national “Week Without Driving” but it’s never a bad day to try a car-free or car-lite lifestyle.
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