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Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

It's the technology edition of the headlines.
1:04 PM PDT on October 9, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • BART and A.I. (NBCBayArea)
  • Can Technology Curb “Our Love of Speeding”? (LAT)
  • CAHSRA: We’re Going to Get Consultant Money Back (SF Chron, ABC 10)
  • More on Malibu Test Finds 100,000 Speeders in 9 Days (LATMalibu Times)
  • Coastal Commission OKs 120 Homes in Carlsbad (Courthouse News)
  • ICE Terror Throughout the State (SacBee)
  • Who Can Cross at Equestrian Crossings (OC Reg)
    • Horse Riders, Bicyclists, Pedestrians
  • UCLA: Parking Mandates Raise Rents by 17%, about $204 a month (California YIMBY)
  • CA’s New Tire Standards Will Save Drivers $1 Billion a Year in Fuel/Electricity Costs (Grist)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Today's Headlines

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