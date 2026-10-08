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Thursday’s Headlines

Measures, Coast, Cameras, CAHSR, E-Bikes...you know, the usual.
9:43 AM PDT on October 8, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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