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Thursday’s Headlines

California continues to try and make our cities safer and cleaner with no help from the feds.
11:35 AM PDT on July 9, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Daylighting Creates Space for More Bikeshare (LocalNewsMatters)
  • CalBike: Urge Leg. to Pass Blakespear E-Bike/Moto Bill
  • San Diego E-Bike Regs Go Into Effect Next Month (NBC SD)
  • Metro D Line Extension Construction Continues (Beverly Press)
  • Palo Alto Project Uses New Transit Housing Law (SJSpotlight)
  • Ped. Friendly Makeover for Alley Near SD’s Santa Fe Depot (Union-Trib)
  • More on CAHSR Seeking Federal Funds for Merced to Madera (KMPH)
  • Unsafe Driving Sting Nets 31 Tickets in Four Hours (Sac Express)
  • Climate Change Will Lead to Worse Roads (NPR)
  • Drones Used for Fireworks Enforcement (OC Reg)
  • Duffman: Bike Lanes Are DEI (The New Republic)
  • And It’s Gonna Be a HEATWAVE (KCAL)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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