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Monday’s Headlines

Uber ballot measure is no more.
9:32 AM PDT on June 29, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • Newsom Brokers Deal Keeping Uber Ballot Measure Off Ballot(Politico)
  • Uber Beefing Up Background Checks for Drivers (NYT)
  • Which Sac Bus Stops Have Shade (SacBee)
  • Demographics of Bay Area Transit Riders (SFChron)
  • More on Proposed SMART Station in Geyserville (KTVU)
  • Neighbors Fight Truck Depot in West Fresno (Fresno Bee)
  • High-Speed Rail History Lesson (Newsweek)
  • Supreme Court Backs California’s Vote-By-Mail Rules (OC Reg, LAT)
  • Gas Prices Slowly Slipping (Union-Trib)
  • Op/Ed: Waymos Are Convenient, Safe, Obnoxious (LAT)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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