Monday’s Headlines
Uber ballot measure is no more.
9:32 AM PDT on June 29, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
Newsom Issues Sweeping Transit Executive Order as Funding Crisis Remains Unresolved
What impact will this eleventh hour executive order have?
June 29, 2026
SB79 And Oceanside
Oceanside's relentless fight for their right to block housing.
June 29, 2026
Interview: ‘Arrested Mobility’ Star Charles T. Brown On Why The New ‘Bikelash’ Is A Misdirection Ploy
The nation is in the midst of another war on bikes. But this one is different, so we reached out to an urban planner for a nice chat.
June 28, 2026
New Peak-Hour Bus Lanes on Florence and on Alvarado
New peak hour bus-only lanes on Florence Avenue and on Alvarado Street - plus more under construction bus lanes coming soon
June 26, 2026
Howard Street Protected Bike Lane Blocked Again, No Detour Provided
Money first, safety last in San Francisco
June 26, 2026