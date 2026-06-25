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Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, World Cup., CAHSRA, E-Bikes, and an Important Climatologist Is Killed While Biking.
11:00 AM PDT on June 25, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • CAHSRA Adds Momentum Alliance Partners as Codeveloper (Progressive Railroading)
  • The Heavy Toll Of ICE Terror On L.A. Communities (Capital & Main)
  • Leading Climatologist Killed in Hit and Run Crash While Biking (Road.cc via Biking in LA)
  • San Diego Bike E-Bike Regs Require Seat for Passengers (Fox5)
  • VTA and the World Cup (EastBayTimes)
  • More on S.F.’s ‘Community Corners’ Program (VoiceofSF)
  • Davis Goes NIMBY (SacBee)
  • Carlsbad Launches E-Bike Portal As Part of Crackdown (Union-Trib)
  • Report: Europe Can Double Production of EV’s, Cutting Oil Imports by 67 Million Barrels (Clean Technica)
  • Extreme Weather: Freezing Weather Coming to Central Valley, NorCal (Fresno Bee, SacBee)
  • LA City Event Czar Krekorian Got Stuck In Traffic On Way To Stadium (Politico)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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