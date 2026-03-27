- Sac County Can't Pass Sales Tax. Can Sac City? (SacBee)
- LA Metro Board Approves K-Line Extension (LAT, WeHo Times, ABC7)
- Should MTS in San Diego Raise Fares? (Union-Trib)
- Another Advocate Arrested for Home-Made Traffic Calming in LA (LAT)
- San Diego Messed Up By Nixing Protected Bikeway (Union-Trib)
- It's So Easy to Be Distracted While Driving (OC Register)
- Parents Charged After Child Dies in E-Bike Crash (SF Chron)
- Fresno PD Watchdog Office Empty for Half a Year (Fresno Bee)
- Bay Area Is Growing Again (East Bay Times)
- Waymo Relies on First Responders When Robotaxis Malfunction (Tech Crunch)
- Left Has Abandoned Green New Deal As Other Issues Take Center (Semafor)
- No Kings (OC Register, SaMo Next, KCRA)
Streetsblog California
Friday’s Headlines
Sales taxes, rail extensions, bike lanes, and more...
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Friday Video: Five Bike Advocacy Mistakes You Don’t Even Know You’re Making
For one thing, make sure that political leaders who say "no" to livable streets experience consequences for their decisions.
Metro Board Unanimously Advances K Line North Light Rail Extension
Mayor Bass backed off of her push for indefinite delays requested by some mid-city residents opposed to tunneling under their homes.
Transit Agencies Mark Progress as Ballot Efforts Intensify
Help gather signatures for the funding measures during this weekend's demonstrations.
Despite Gav’s Spin, Transportation Commission Funded a Lot of Highway Expansion Last Week
The gas lighting is almost as bad as the funding decisions.
Thursday’s Headlines
What the heck is the Montana exemption? I guess I don't spend much time on luxury car news sites.
Why Cities Need More “Agile” Streets
When projects are routed through a full capital-improvement workflow, solutions tend toward expensive, permanent interventions - not alternatives that might achieve 80 percent of the benefit at 10 percent of the cost.