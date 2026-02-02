Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

The Alex Pretti rides were just one act of protest in California. And of course there's lots of other news out there too.

8:40 AM PST on February 2, 2026

The Alex Pretty ride in Santa Monica. Photo: Cynthia Rose

Bipartisan Team of Assemblymembers Introduce DUI/Traffic Safety Laws

After CalMatters reporting showed how CA is failing when it comes to holding drunk drivers accountable with deadly results, some legislators are trying (again) to strengthen the state's laws

February 2, 2026
Bay Area Bicyclists Honor Alex Pretti

The Bay Area joins national rides in solidarity with a cyclist murdered by federal agents in Minnesota.

February 2, 2026
Eyes on the Street: WeHo Paints All of its Bike Lanes Green

West Hollywood is installing modest safety improvements on Fairfax Avenue, San Vicente Boulevard, and Santa Monica Boulevard.

February 2, 2026
Comment on Metro L.A. River Path Project by Monday, February 2

I have some strong opinions about the L.A. River walk/bike path. I have advocated for L.A. River bikeways since the 1990s. I wrote a book about the L.A. River. Here’s my take on Metro’s latest frustrating attempt to complete the river path. The post concludes with talking points and my comment letter which you might…

January 30, 2026
The Week In Short Videos

Delayed subways, transit measures, dangerous streets, and Alex Pretti rides

January 30, 2026
Friday’s Headlines

We did the headlines stack, but if you can find a way to join the ICE protests today, we encourage you too.

January 30, 2026
