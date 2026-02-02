- Pretti Rides in CA: SF, Oakland, LA
- Pretti Rides Across the USA: Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Colorado, Iowa, NYC, More
- Walkout, Other Protests, Continue
- Loan Extended for Transit in Bay (SFChron, KALW, Hoodline)
- CA Leg. Rapidly Moving "No Kings Act" (SF Gate)
- Fresno Modernizes Parking Meters (Fresno Bee)
- Too Many People Driving to Great Park (East Bay Times)
- Massive 59 Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 99 in Tulare (Fresno Bee)
- Wednesday Is Transit Equity Day (Pasadena Now)
- San Rafael Gets Safe Routes for School Grant (MarinIJ)
- Encinitas Explores E-Bike Regs (Union-Trib)
- Cargo Bikes More Efficient Than Vans(Momentum)
- It's Getting Hot in Here (SF Chron)
Streetsblog California
Monday’s Headlines
The Alex Pretti rides were just one act of protest in California. And of course there's lots of other news out there too.
