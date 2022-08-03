Today’s Headlines
- Weather reports can name the role of climate change with growing certainty (NPR)
- Don’t put all the blame for blocked climate policy on Manchin (The Nation)
- Surprise! U.S. power companies spend a lot of money fighting clean energy (The Guardian)
- Never mind its climate pledge: Amazon’s GHG emission are rising fast (The Verge)
- LA, SF join coalition of states, cities to defend California fuel economy standards (Spectrum)
- Companies tell EPA to let California set clean truck rules (Ceres)
- Federal bill to give $630 million for climate resilient transportation infrastructure in CA (Senator Padilla)
- Santa Cruz considers studying possibilities for electric rail (Good Times)
- This story about an underhanded way gentrifiers harass long-time residents out of their homes will make you mad (Nashville Scene)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Streetsblog needs help to close a funding gap this summer. Can you help us out today? Thank you for your support!