Today’s Headlines

Weather reports can name the role of climate change with growing certainty (NPR)

Don’t put all the blame for blocked climate policy on Manchin (The Nation)

Surprise! U.S. power companies spend a lot of money fighting clean energy (The Guardian)

Never mind its climate pledge: Amazon’s GHG emission are rising fast (The Verge)

LA, SF join coalition of states, cities to defend California fuel economy standards (Spectrum)

Companies tell EPA to let California set clean truck rules (Ceres)

Federal bill to give $630 million for climate resilient transportation infrastructure in CA (Senator Padilla)

Santa Cruz considers studying possibilities for electric rail (Good Times)

This story about an underhanded way gentrifiers harass long-time residents out of their homes will make you mad (Nashville Scene)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

