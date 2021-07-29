Today’s Headlines

Major Redesign of Artesia Boulevard Through Gateway Cities, Long Beach (LBPost)

Can Americans Learn to Love Transit? (Governing)

S.F. Best City to go Carless? (NYTimes)

Mayor Breed Makes Parklet’s Permanent (SFChron)

Mask Mandates, Delta Variants, What You Need to Know (SacBee)

California Sees Small Increase in Vaccine Appointments (LAT)

Mexican Consulate Gets DUI in Fresno, Doesn’t Use Immunity (Fresno Bee)

If Dems. Vote, Newsom Wins. If Not….(LAT)

From SBUSA: A bipartisan group of senators have a deal on an infrastructure bill. The final numbers, according to NPR, are: $110 billion for roads and bridges, $11 billion for street safety, $39 billion for transit, $66 billion for rail and $7.5 billion for electric vehicle chargers.

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

National Headlines at Streetsblog USA