Today’s Headlines
- Major Redesign of Artesia Boulevard Through Gateway Cities, Long Beach (LBPost)
- Can Americans Learn to Love Transit? (Governing)
- S.F. Best City to go Carless? (NYTimes)
- Mayor Breed Makes Parklet’s Permanent (SFChron)
- Mask Mandates, Delta Variants, What You Need to Know (SacBee)
- California Sees Small Increase in Vaccine Appointments (LAT)
- Mexican Consulate Gets DUI in Fresno, Doesn’t Use Immunity (Fresno Bee)
- If Dems. Vote, Newsom Wins. If Not….(LAT)
- From SBUSA: A bipartisan group of senators have a deal on an infrastructure bill. The final numbers, according to NPR, are: $110 billion for roads and bridges, $11 billion for street safety, $39 billion for transit, $66 billion for rail and $7.5 billion for electric vehicle chargers.
