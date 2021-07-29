Today’s Headlines

  • Major Redesign of Artesia Boulevard Through Gateway Cities, Long Beach (LBPost)
  • Can Americans Learn to Love Transit? (Governing)
  • S.F. Best City to go Carless? (NYTimes)
  • Mayor Breed Makes Parklet’s Permanent (SFChron)
  • Mask Mandates, Delta Variants, What You Need to Know (SacBee)
  • California Sees Small Increase in Vaccine Appointments (LAT)
  • Mexican Consulate Gets DUI in Fresno, Doesn’t Use Immunity (Fresno Bee)
  • If Dems. Vote, Newsom Wins. If Not….(LAT)
  • From SBUSA: A bipartisan group of senators have a deal on an infrastructure bill. The final numbers, according to NPR, are: $110 billion for roads and bridges, $11 billion for street safety, $39 billion for transit, $66 billion for rail and $7.5 billion for electric vehicle chargers.

