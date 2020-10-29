Today’s Headlines
- High Speed Rail completes fourth key structure – first in Kern County. Video: (CAHSRA)
- US doubles e-bike imports, and it isn’t enough (Electrek)
- Bike advocates’ role in seeking safe streets for all (Bicycling)
- See video about Connect Beverly Hills, a streetscape project at Wilshire and La Cienega
- Foothill Transit keeps rolling (LAist)
- School buses: Wifi hotspots and student artwork (School Transportation News)
- San Francisco officials want to slow speeding drivers (CBS)
- Market Street bike lanes dropped from long-agreed-upon plans (SF Examiner)
- Equity requires better access to transit (WTOP)
- Report: “Explosive growth” in renewable energy across the country (Environmental Leader)
- Pandemic is paving the way for participatory transit planning (Grist)
- The real lowdown on “ballot harvesting” (CalMatters)
- Federal judge orders US Post Office to step it up for the election (LA Times)
- These appear to be local news websites – but they are not (Sacramento Bee)
