Today’s Headlines

  • High Speed Rail completes fourth key structure – first in Kern County. Video: (CAHSRA)
  • US doubles e-bike imports, and it isn’t enough (Electrek)
  • Bike advocates’ role in seeking safe streets for all (Bicycling)
  • See video about Connect Beverly Hills, a streetscape project at Wilshire and La Cienega
  • Foothill Transit keeps rolling (LAist)
  • School buses: Wifi hotspots and student artwork (School Transportation News)
  • San Francisco officials want to slow speeding drivers (CBS)
  • Market Street bike lanes dropped from long-agreed-upon plans (SF Examiner)
  • Equity requires better access to transit (WTOP)
  • Report: “Explosive growth” in renewable energy across the country (Environmental Leader)
  • Pandemic is paving the way for participatory transit planning (Grist)
  • The real lowdown on “ballot harvesting” (CalMatters)
  • Federal judge orders US Post Office to step it up for the election (LA Times)
  • These appear to be local news websites – but they are not (Sacramento Bee)

