Today’s Headlines

High Speed Rail completes fourth key structure – first in Kern County. Video: (CAHSRA)

US doubles e-bike imports, and it isn’t enough (Electrek)

Bike advocates’ role in seeking safe streets for all (Bicycling)

See video about Connect Beverly Hills, a streetscape project at Wilshire and La Cienega

Foothill Transit keeps rolling (LAist)

School buses: Wifi hotspots and student artwork (School Transportation News)

San Francisco officials want to slow speeding drivers (CBS)

Market Street bike lanes dropped from long-agreed-upon plans (SF Examiner)

Equity requires better access to transit (WTOP)

Report: “Explosive growth” in renewable energy across the country (Environmental Leader)

Pandemic is paving the way for participatory transit planning (Grist)

The real lowdown on “ballot harvesting” (CalMatters)

Federal judge orders US Post Office to step it up for the election (LA Times)

These appear to be local news websites – but they are not (Sacramento Bee)

