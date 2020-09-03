Today’s Headlines
- A bike violation? A black man is dead (CityLab)
- League of American Bicyclists statement on killing of Dijon Kizzee
- CA Democrats gave up on new oil and gas regulations (Sirota)
- The threats to California from a rushed, incomplete census are serious (LA Times, ABC)
- COVID and structural problems in America’s housing market (CityMetric)
- Why low-income residents might oppose development (Shelterforce)
- In North Oakland, residents watch gentrification happening in front of them (Oaklandside)
- This company is turning vacant hotels into affordable housing (Fast Company)
- Actually, mayors have little control over problems Republicans have walked away from (NY Times)
