Today’s Headlines
- Caltrans wants input on a proposal to create a “part-time” travel land in Pismo Beach (San Luis Obispo.com)
- Maybe someone could sing them a song about induced demand? (Oregon Live)
- High Speed Rail board approves business plan (NBC)
- FlixBus coming to California (The Drive)
- Oh, great, it’s Infrastructure Week (CityLab)
- Fair share housing “burden” and putting teeth in RHNA (Lisa Schweitzer)
- Trump quietly cancels NASA research tracking GHG emissions (Science Magazine)
- Judge strikes down Oakland ban on coal through its port (Salt Lake Tribune)
