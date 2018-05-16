Today’s Headlines

Caltrans wants input on a proposal to create a “part-time” travel land in Pismo Beach (San Luis Obispo.com)

Maybe someone could sing them a song about induced demand? (Oregon Live)

High Speed Rail board approves business plan (NBC)

FlixBus coming to California (The Drive)

Oh, great, it’s Infrastructure Week (CityLab)

Fair share housing “burden” and putting teeth in RHNA (Lisa Schweitzer)

Trump quietly cancels NASA research tracking GHG emissions (Science Magazine)

Judge strikes down Oakland ban on coal through its port (Salt Lake Tribune)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF