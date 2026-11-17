Tuesday’s Headlines
With election behind us, good things happening in Bay, Sacramento, Fresno. Delays on LAX people mover, but SacRT is moving on an airport connector farther north.
11:55 AM PST on November 17, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
Op/Ed: Finally, a Medical Doctor Who Knows the Difference Between E-Bikes and E-Motos…and Why It Matters
Even outside politics, Election Day, November 3, brought some welcome news: an insightful article in TIME magazine despite its dubious headline.
November 17, 2026
Opinion: France Did E-Bike Subsidies Right — and America Can, Too
America is subsidizing the wrong kind of mobility. Could France's e-bike rebate program serve as a better model?
November 16, 2026
CicLAvia Pasadena – Open Streets Open Thread
The 2.7-mile city-center route showcased businesses and architecture, and was easy to get to via Metro rail
November 16, 2026
With Muni Measure Passed, Mayor Lurie Announces Increased Service
At a morning event at Castro Muni, the mayor and other city officials discussed what's next after Prop. H
November 16, 2026
World Day of Remembrance Events Across California Honor Traffic Violence Victims, Call for Safer Streets
Invest in Safety, Not Speed. Nearly 10 people were killed every day on California's roads in 2025, according to preliminary estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency estimates that 3,630 people died in traffic crashes in California last year.
November 16, 2026