Monday’s Headlines
Rail funding, CAHSRA, CicLAvia, Duffman, and More...
11:24 AM PST on November 16, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
World Day of Remembrance Events Across California Honor Traffic Violence Victims, Call for Safer Streets
Invest in Safety, Not Speed. Nearly 10 people were killed every day on California's roads in 2025, according to preliminary estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency estimates that 3,630 people died in traffic crashes in California last year.
November 16, 2026
A Car-Dependent Florida Community Voted to Make Multimodal Infrastructure Its Default
...and more than likely, yours would, too.
November 15, 2026
State DOTs are Failing on Transportation; Can New Leaders Reverse Course?
All but one state transportation departments earned below a 'C' on their transportation report card — but a new slate of governors have a big opportunity to bring up the grading curve.
November 15, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
E-buses, meet the new CAHSRA CEO, ICE, Dark Streets, Speed Cameras, Misinformation and more...
November 13, 2026
ClimatePlan Offers Becerra a Roadmap for Rethinking Transportation Priorities
California spends more than $30 billion annually on transportation, but the next governor will have an opportunity to make that investment work much harder for Californians.
November 13, 2026