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Wednesday’s Headlines

Can the elections in Fresno get any loonier?
10:12 AM PDT on October 28, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • Lawfare: Fresno Council Candidate Accused of DUI by Police Is Cleared (Fresno Bee)
  • Fresno Police Chief: Oooooppppss (Fresnoland)
  • Bay Area Residents Subsidize Roads More Than Transit (Max Mautner)
  • Map/List Of 25 Speed Cameras Live In L.A. (Reddit)
  • More on Speed Cameras in San Jose (SJSpotlight)
  • Fed. Proposal Would Require AV’s to Use Cyan Lights to Indicate “No Driver” (The Verge)
  • Protestors in Woodland Protest ICE Hitting Resident w/Car (SacBee)
  • Parking in Garages Is More Expensive Than on Street (Government Technology)
  • Amtrak Will Hold Online Hearing on Restructuring (Trains)
  • Climate Crisis: So Cal Coast Hit By Widespread Flooding (LAT)
  • Mill Valley Roads Flooding (SFChron)
  • Parts of S.F. in Danger of Flooding (SFChron)
  • Flooding/High Tides Close PCH in Huntington Beach (OC_Reg)
  • Record High-Tides in Newport Beach/San Pedro (OC_Reg)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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