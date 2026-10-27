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Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

More on elections as we are only one week out from election day.
9:18 AM PDT on October 27, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Image via GV Wire, link below.
  • More on Transit Measures (KRON4)
  • Folsom Considering Harsher E-Bike/Moto Regs (SacBee)
  • Fresno City Council Candidate Denies DUI (Fresno Bee, GV Wire)
  • Why Are Streetlights Out in SD (Union-Trib)
  • Hilton Promises to Turn HSR Infrastructure Into Museum (CA Post)
  • ICE Releases People They Kidnap in Fresno, Hundreds of Miles from Home (Fresno Bee)
  • Chunks of PCH, Other Parts of SoCal, Closed to Flooding (OC Reg, LAT)
  • Part of S.F. Flooded (SFChron)
  • California Coast Eroding (SFChron)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Today's Headlines

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