Monday’s Headlines
The oceans are rising, the ballot measures are coming, and Trump is still nuts.
10:16 AM PDT on October 26, 2026
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More from Streetsblog California
Why Deadly, Illegal E-Motos Are On The Rise – And Why E-Bikes Are Being Blamed When They Crash
...and what we can do to protect our kids *and* the e-bike revolution.
October 25, 2026
Sunset Dunes “Shifting Sands” Display Celebrates S.F. Freeway Revolts
The Embarcadero Freeway. The Central Freeway. The Great Highway. San Francisco has long been a leader in restoring at least some of what was lost to "urban renewal" and the freeway madness of the last century
October 23, 2026
Eyes on the Street: New Bike Lanes on Lankershim and near Expo Park
New bike lanes open and in use on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, and on Broadway Place and 39th Street in South Los Angeles
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The Week in Short Video
More on the election, groundbreaking for light rail in Van Nuys and a bonus video from Streetsblog NYC on the chaos of people walking and bicycling in Central Park.
October 23, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Lots of reading to get you ready for your weekend.
October 23, 2026