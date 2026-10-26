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Monday’s Headlines

The oceans are rising, the ballot measures are coming, and Trump is still nuts.
10:16 AM PDT on October 26, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
The tracks along the bluffs. Photo: OCTA
  • How Much Worse Would Traffic Get if BART Shut Stations? (SFChron)
  • More on Regional Transit and Muni Measures (SFExaminer)
  • LA Slowly Repairing Sidewalks after $1.4 Billion Settlement a Decade Ago (LAist)
  • More on San Jose Speed Cameras (EastBayTimes)
  • Election Could Decide Fate of Flock in SD (Union-Trib)
  • Fresno City Council Candidate Arrested for DUI… (Fresno Bee)
  • …Supporters Question Timing, Secrecy of Arrest (Fresnoland)
  • Is E-Bike/Moto Backlash an Overreaction? (LAT)
  • US Tied with Russia for Emissions Per Capita, Only Major Country Where Emissions Are Rising(NPRThe Atlantic)
  • Trump Unveils Insane List of Demands to Stop Assault on Coastal Commission (LAT)
  • SoCal Readies for Record Sea Levels This Week (OC Reg)
  • Access to good transit can save households $12,000 to $18,000 a year. (Eno Center)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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