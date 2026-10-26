California High-Speed Rail Moves Closer to Buying Trains, Clearing L.A.-to-Anaheim Environmental Review

You might not know it from the drumbeat of negative press from conservative news outlets, but California High-Speed Rail is still making major progress on multiple fronts. This week’s two-day board meeting has two milestone votes on the agenda. On Wednesday, the board in expected to approve a contract for the purchase of trains. On Thursday, the board will vote on approving the environmental documents for a future extension from Los Angeles to Anaheim.

Siemens poised to win long-awaited train contract

The Authority’s Board of Directors is scheduled to consider awarding a contract to Siemens Mobility for high-speed trainsets on Wednesday. If you’d like to read the staff report, it’s Agenda Item #4 on October 28 agenda.

Siemens Mobility has been selected to build three Pioneer 220 high-speed trainsets for California’s Merced-to-Bakersfield route, under a $772.1 million base contract with the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The agreement also includes options to purchase more than 19 additional trainsets and long-term maintenance services.

Under the proposed contract, the first California High-Speed Rail trains are expected to arrive in late 2029, with testing scheduled to begin in spring 2030. The schedule is intended to support passenger service on the Merced-to-Bakersfield initial operating section in 2033–34.

Siemens would design and manufacture the trains, test and commission them, and provide long-term maintenance and related services. The contract scope includes 30 years of train maintenance, as well as a driving simulator and support for train certification.

The board must still approve the award, and manufacturing, testing and certification will take time. But moving to a contract would turn one of the project’s most important outstanding needs into a defined commitment, rather than another item on a future to-do list.

L.A.-to-Anaheim segment reaches final environmental review milestone

The Authority has also released the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the 30-mile segment connecting Los Angeles Union Station and the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC). The document, released October 16, includes responses to public comments on the earlier draft environmental review.

The EIR certification is Agenda Item #9 on October 29, 2026. The board agenda and materials include the draft resolution for certifying the Los Angeles-to-Anaheim Final EIR under CEQA.

The Authority’s recommended alternative would have high-speed trains share tracks with Amtrak and Metrolink services along the existing Los Angeles-to-San Diego rail corridor. The plan also includes a maintenance and storage facility at 26th Street in Vernon.

There is not a hard timeline for construction of this segment. In the short- and mid-term, the authority’s goal is to create the Central Valley “spine” of the project and then provide connections to the Bay Area. Further work to build in Southern California remains a longer-term prospect.

The Authority’s October 28-29 meeting will include opportunities for public comment on the environmental review and related decisions. People who want to weigh in should check the board meeting agenda and participation instructions for the latest details on speaking in person or remotely.