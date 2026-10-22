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Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Today's stack covers everything from Disneyland, to e-bikes, to ICE. Check them out.
9:36 AM PDT on October 22, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • More on Bay Regional Transit Measure (SFGateLocalNewsMatters)
  • Enviro. Docs for CAHSR Over 130,000 Pages (City Journal)
  • Why Can Disney Build People Mover in a Year When It Takes LAX 8? (LAT)
  • LA Considering Streamlining Protected Bikeway Installation (My News)
  • Long Beach Bringing Thousands More E-Bikes to Rental Program (Post)
  • More OC Adults Facing Charges When Kids Ride Illegal E-Motos (OC Reg)
  • Central Valley Young R’s: No on Measure S (GV Wire)
  • EV’s Expensive in US and There’s Not Enough of Them (The Conversation)
  • Cost of Owning a Car in San Francisco (Axios)
  • ICE Lying Again (SacBee)
  • It Is Possible to Grow Without Growing Driving (Governing)
  • Musk’s Flying Car is Another Hyperloop (SFChron)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Today's Headlines

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