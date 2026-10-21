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Wednesday’s Headlines

High Speed Rail, Deadly Bicycling, the Oceans Are Rising, Transit Savings for Everyone!
10:20 AM PDT on October 21, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • Is CAHSRA Illegally Avoiding Legislature on Station Plan? (Fresno Bee)
  • California’s Cycling Fatality Rate (EastBayTimes)
  • Caltrans’ $4 Million Plan to Buffer PCH in OC from Rising Tides (OC Reg)
  • Sac. Sheriff Under Fire for Rules Regarding Autistic Drivers (SacBee)
  • Fountain Bike Lanes A Go After Tense WeHo Vote (LAist)
  • Planned Bike Lanes Would Connect UCLA to Metro Rail (Secret LA)
  • Public Transit Savings for Families (SFExaminer)
  • Transit Agencies That “Locked In” Diesel Prices Saving Millions (Governing)
  • Muni Doesn’t get a Cut for Muni Merch? (MissionLocal)
  • SM Airport Site Design For Great Park (SaMo NextUrbanize)
  • Suspending Gas Taxes Doesn’t Do Anything (Reason)
  • State Workers on One-Day Strike (SacBee)
  • Vets/First Responders Taking Part in 400 Mile Fundraiser Ride for Brain Injuries (KSBW)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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