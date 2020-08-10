Today’s Headlines
- Dems. back transit agencies’ pitch for $32 billion in coronavirus funding. R’s have not included it in their bill. (WaPo)
- LAT Blames Layers Of Consultants For A CA High-Speed Rail Bridge Construction Failure
- More on Caltrain Measure (Almanac, SFNews)
- Suisun City joins program to subsidize Lyft rides to and from transit hubs (Daily Republic)
- Did a hedge fund wreck the cap-and-trade auction? (Palo Alto Online)
- Presidential candidate rides a BIKE! and simultaneously makes a JOKE! (Mediaite)
- L.A. could cancel real estate projects connected to bribery investigation (LAT)
- A look at the new President of the University of California (Capitol Weekly)
- Senator Scott Weiner harassed, threatened by QAnon trolls lying about his legislation on Instagram (Mother Jones)
- The Onion spoofs COVID-era urban planning and L.A. car culture at the same time
