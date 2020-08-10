Today’s Headlines

Dems. back transit agencies’ pitch for $32 billion in coronavirus funding. R’s have not included it in their bill. (WaPo)

LAT Blames Layers Of Consultants For A CA High-Speed Rail Bridge Construction Failure

More on Caltrain Measure (Almanac, SFNews)

Suisun City joins program to subsidize Lyft rides to and from transit hubs (Daily Republic)

Did a hedge fund wreck the cap-and-trade auction? (Palo Alto Online)

Presidential candidate rides a BIKE! and simultaneously makes a JOKE! (Mediaite)

L.A. could cancel real estate projects connected to bribery investigation (LAT)

A look at the new President of the University of California (Capitol Weekly)

Senator Scott Weiner harassed, threatened by QAnon trolls lying about his legislation on Instagram (Mother Jones)

The Onion spoofs COVID-era urban planning and L.A. car culture at the same time

