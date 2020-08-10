Today’s Headlines

  • Dems. back transit agencies’ pitch for $32 billion in coronavirus funding. R’s have not included it in their bill. (WaPo)
  • LAT Blames Layers Of Consultants For A CA High-Speed Rail Bridge Construction Failure
  • More on Caltrain Measure (AlmanacSFNews)
  • Suisun City joins program to subsidize Lyft rides to and from transit hubs (Daily Republic)
  • Did a hedge fund wreck the cap-and-trade auction? (Palo Alto Online)
  • Presidential candidate rides a BIKE! and simultaneously makes a JOKE! (Mediaite)
  • L.A. could cancel real estate projects connected to bribery investigation (LAT)
  • A look at the new President of the University of California (Capitol Weekly)
  • Senator Scott Weiner harassed, threatened by QAnon trolls lying about his legislation on Instagram (Mother Jones)
  • The Onion spoofs COVID-era urban planning and L.A. car culture at the same time

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF