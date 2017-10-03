Today’s Headlines
- Trees are a public health infrastructure (Fast Company)
- Santa Clara VTA to vote on distribution of bike/ped programming funds—which programs work? (Mercury News)
- Bill opens up possibility of new redwood park in Santa Cruz Mountains (Mercury News)
- Marin bicycle tunnel report brings out supporters, opponents (Marin Independent Journal)
- San Jose takes on Vision Zero (Mercury News)
- Bill creating rail authority to build light rail from Pleasanton BART to Tracy awaits Governor’s signature (Golden State Newspapers)
- Some see cronyism in hiring of High Desert Corridor project’s special projects coordinator (Victorville Daily Press)
- How I learned to love California high speed rail (Curbed)
- Municipal courts’ war on the poor (CityLab)
- General Motors says it will move away from fossil fuel vehicles (Wired)
- Cities oversell their bike friendliness (Planetizen)
