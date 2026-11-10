Tuesday’s Headlines
Coastal Commission approvals, E-Bikes/Motos, the election, and more... Streetsblog will be off tomorrow, Veteran’s Day, November 11.
11:34 AM PST on November 10, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
How (And Why) To Capture the Livable Streets Movement on Film
Clarence Eckerson Jr. of Streetfilms talks with "The War on Cars" about how he uses filmmaking as a tool to make cities better.
November 9, 2026
Blumenfield and Project Partners Cut Ribbon to Open New Caballero Creek River Park
Multiple city departments and state agencies collaborated to reclaim city land that "looked like a junkyard" turning it into a lush green park along the L.A. River in the West San Fernando Valley
November 9, 2026
San Francisco’s Transit Advocate Army Celebrates Massive Victory
Transit operations in San Francisco and the five Bay Area Counties are funded for the next 14 years. What's next for advocates?
November 9, 2026
The Growing Vehicle Problem That California Needs to Address
As pedestrian and cyclist deaths rise, the growing size and weight of American vehicles are making streets more dangerous. Here's some solutions: tax oversized vehicles, improve safety ratings and make smaller electric vehicles a more practical option for everyday trips.
November 9, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Looks like the Bay is having a transit party.
November 9, 2026