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Tuesday’s Headlines

Coastal Commission approvals, E-Bikes/Motos, the election, and more... Streetsblog will be off tomorrow, Veteran’s Day, November 11.
11:34 AM PST on November 10, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • Coast Commission Approves Plan To Protect OC Rail (KABC)
  • Santa Clarita Approves New E-Bike/E-Moto Law (SC Signal)
  • Police Unions Spent Big to Lose Last Week in SoCal (The Basin, Voice of OC)
  • Caltrans Completes Freeway Project on 91 in OC (OC Reg)
  • New Carlsbad Bridge a Key Part of Double-Track Plan (Union-Trib)
  • Coastal Commission Approves Safety Project in Humboldt (KCR TV)
  • Transit Wildly Popular at the Ballot Box. 56 of 66 Measures Passed This Year (Metro Mag)
  • Bay Area Vote Reflects National Support for Transit (VoiceofSF)
  • Voters Support Transit more than they Ride it (Governing)
  • New Iowa Sen. Josh Turek Uses a Wheelchair, Expected to be Advocate for Disability Access on Transit. (Eno)
  • Stolen Gas Station Dinosaur Is Rescued (SacBee)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF Streetsblog San Francisco will be off tomorrow, Veteran’s Day, November 11.

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