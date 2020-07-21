Donor Transparency Policy

The California Streets Initiative (Streetsblog in California) is committed to transparency in the funding of our organization.

Accepting financial support does not mean we endorse donors or their products, services or opinions.

We accept gifts and grants from individuals, organizations and foundations to help with our general operations, coverage of specific topics, and special projects. Our news judgments are made independently – not based on or influenced by donors. We do not give supporters the rights to assign, review or edit content.

We will make public all donors who give $5,000 or more per year. As a nonprofit, we will avoid accepting donations from anonymous sources, and we will not accept donations from government entities, political parties, elected officials or candidates actively seeking public office.

We will not accept donations from sources who, deemed by our editors, executive director or board of directors, present a conflict of interest with our work or compromise our independence.