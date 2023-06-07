Today’s Headlines

  • Researchers, advocates sound alarm on Yolo bypass highway widening (Davisite, Davis Enterprise)
  • Another jab to the heart: US transit systems have their credit ratings lowered (Bloomberg, Yahoo!)
  • Legislative update from CalBike
  • LA County will allow bikes on sidewalks (KTLA)
  • Make way for the bike bus (NY Times)
  • Conservatives should be strongly in support of bike lanes (The Hub)
  • Study: Bike riders wearing helmets, safety vests are perceived as “less than human” (Cycling Weekly)
  • Fresno has a $15M earmark in the state budget (CalMatters)
  • The rocky road to electric buses (Governing)
  • Aging gas vehicles are a significant source of pollution (Union of Concerned Scientists)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Streetsblog sites will be transitioning to a new server and a new design soon. Stay tuned while we work out the kinks!