Today’s Headlines
- Researchers, advocates sound alarm on Yolo bypass highway widening (Davisite, Davis Enterprise)
- Another jab to the heart: US transit systems have their credit ratings lowered (Bloomberg, Yahoo!)
- Legislative update from CalBike
- LA County will allow bikes on sidewalks (KTLA)
- Make way for the bike bus (NY Times)
- Conservatives should be strongly in support of bike lanes (The Hub)
- Study: Bike riders wearing helmets, safety vests are perceived as “less than human” (Cycling Weekly)
- Fresno has a $15M earmark in the state budget (CalMatters)
- The rocky road to electric buses (Governing)
- Aging gas vehicles are a significant source of pollution (Union of Concerned Scientists)
