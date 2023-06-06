Today’s Headlines
- San Francisco isn’t dead yet, but will be if the state doesn’t save transit (SF Chronicle)
- What Oakland stands to lose if transit goes away (Oaklandside)
- What Bay Area transit can learn from Switzerland (Seamless Bay Area)
- What keeps us from walking? (Rice University)
- More landslides close RR tracks at San Clemente, again (there’s a bus) (AP, Los Angeles Times)
- CA gets $64M from federal government to improve railroad crossings (ABC)
- Bill to require drivers in driverless trucks advances in CA (Transport Dive)
- CA DMV is cracking down on disabled parking placard abuse (Sacramento Bee)
- CA steps up plan to divest from fossil fuels (OC Register)
- Study: Use of fossil fuels disproportionately impacts Black, brown, indigenous, and poor people (Greenpeace)
- Biden is ignoring the menace of giant EVs (The Atlantic)
