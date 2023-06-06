Today’s Headlines

  • San Francisco isn’t dead yet, but will be if the state doesn’t save transit (SF Chronicle)
  • What Oakland stands to lose if transit goes away (Oaklandside)
  • What Bay Area transit can learn from Switzerland (Seamless Bay Area)
  • What keeps us from walking? (Rice University)
  • More landslides close RR tracks at San Clemente, again (there’s a bus) (AP, Los Angeles Times)
  • CA gets $64M from federal government to improve railroad crossings (ABC)
  • Bill to require drivers in driverless trucks advances in CA (Transport Dive)
  • CA DMV is cracking down on disabled parking placard abuse (Sacramento Bee)
  • CA steps up plan to divest from fossil fuels (OC Register)
  • Study: Use of fossil fuels disproportionately impacts Black, brown, indigenous, and poor people (Greenpeace)
  • Biden is ignoring the menace of giant EVs (The Atlantic)

