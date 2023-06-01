Today’s Headlines
- Humans have really messed up Earth’s environmental balance (AP)
- Santa Monica pushes to slow expansion of Waymo (Santa Monica Next)
- Clash over planned restrictions on self-driving trucks (Sacramento Bee)
- Raleigh brings back the chopper bike (BikeRadar)
- Easy ways to start incorporating bike riding into your life (Momentum Mag)
- Report: Federal Reconnecting Communities program lacks performance measures (Smart Cities Dive)
- San Diego Republicans say a housing first policy is at the root of homeless problems (Voice of San Diego)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF