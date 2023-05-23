Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrans, widening Hwy 395 in Owens Valley, is violating ancient burial grounds (LA Times)
  • Newsom can’t just let transit collapse (SF Chronicle)
  • Why mass transit disappeared in America (Common Edge)
  • The case for taxing vehicles by weight (Curbed)
  • Turmoil among Berkeley transportation staff threatens street safety projects (Berkeleyside)
  • LA Metro to open Regional Connector allowing travel across LA County on one train (ABC)
  • Can Sacramento become a safe, welcoming place for bicyclists? (Comstock’s Magazine)
  • How will that toll work on Highway 37, anyway? Details TBD (North Bay Business Journal)
  • Coastal Commission demands restaurants replace parking taken up by outdoor dining (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • More sarcasm about La Sombrita (Vice)
  • One of the (many) bills that died last week would have held oil companies liable for some health problems (AP)
  • Challenges ahead for California’s clean truck rules (Transport Topics)

