Today’s Headlines
- Caltrans, widening Hwy 395 in Owens Valley, is violating ancient burial grounds (LA Times)
- Newsom can’t just let transit collapse (SF Chronicle)
- Why mass transit disappeared in America (Common Edge)
- The case for taxing vehicles by weight (Curbed)
- Turmoil among Berkeley transportation staff threatens street safety projects (Berkeleyside)
- LA Metro to open Regional Connector allowing travel across LA County on one train (ABC)
- Can Sacramento become a safe, welcoming place for bicyclists? (Comstock’s Magazine)
- How will that toll work on Highway 37, anyway? Details TBD (North Bay Business Journal)
- Coastal Commission demands restaurants replace parking taken up by outdoor dining (San Diego Union Tribune)
- More sarcasm about La Sombrita (Vice)
- One of the (many) bills that died last week would have held oil companies liable for some health problems (AP)
- Challenges ahead for California’s clean truck rules (Transport Topics)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF