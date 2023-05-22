Today’s Headlines

  • Governor Newsom proposes “sweeping changes” to CEQA (CalMatters)
    • It’s a “bold plan” to to expedite transportation, water, clean energy and other major infrastructure projects (Sacramento Bee)
    • What’s in it (Capital Public Radio)
  • Without CEQA, California would be much worse off (CalMatters)
  • “We can’t cut our way out of this” – Individual transit agencies have to make their case (CalMatters)
  • Youth in the Inland Empire want to lead on climate issues (Daily Bulletin)
  • Some cities want people to keep using bikes (AP)
  • Cruise and Waymo are close to getting permission to run driverless taxis in San Francisco 24/7 (Tech Crunch)
  • Here’s a bike with triangle wheels (Gizmodo)

