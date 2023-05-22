Today’s Headlines

Governor Newsom proposes “sweeping changes” to CEQA (CalMatters) It’s a “bold plan” to to expedite transportation, water, clean energy and other major infrastructure projects (Sacramento Bee) What’s in it (Capital Public Radio)

Without CEQA, California would be much worse off (CalMatters)

“We can’t cut our way out of this” – Individual transit agencies have to make their case (CalMatters)

Youth in the Inland Empire want to lead on climate issues (Daily Bulletin)

Some cities want people to keep using bikes (AP)

Cruise and Waymo are close to getting permission to run driverless taxis in San Francisco 24/7 (Tech Crunch)

Here’s a bike with triangle wheels (Gizmodo)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF