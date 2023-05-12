Today’s Headlines
- When climate misinformation is codified into law (Heated)
- Street safety advocates in San Francisco are taking DIY to a whole new level (The Frisc)
- Conservation group sues CA regulator for approving new oil wells without adequate review (The Hill)
- Plans for hydrogen-powered Valley Link rail to be presented to the public (Independent News)
- Environmental issues at play in Sacramento (NRDC)
- If California’s air quality regulations are so strict, why is the air quality so bad? (LA Times)
- LA to reevaluate the use of “peak hour” travel lanes, where parking is allowed except at certain times (Patch)
