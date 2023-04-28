Today’s Headlines
- New landslide closes tracks again at San Clemente (San Diego Union Tribune)
- California Air Resources Board imposes new rules to cut diesel emissions from trains (Spectrum, Forbes, Railway Age, AP)
- CARB will vote today on proposal to ban new diesel trucks (CalMatters)
- BART reorients service towards weekends, evenings (Planetizen)
- Advocates call for White House council to track emissions (Transportation for America)
- Tesoro failed to cut emissions at its Martinez refinery, so EPA imposes $2.5m fine (SF Chronicle)
- Canada measures the social cost of carbon, and it’s a lot more expensive than oil, gas, or the cap-and-trade price (Clean Technica)
- Surprise! After Elon took over, hate speech surged on Twitter (LA Times)
