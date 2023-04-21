Today’s Headlines
- Better bus systems could slow climate change (Scientific American)
- Public transit needs better and cheaper payment systems (Forbes)
- The real costs of curbing fare evasion (Bloomberg)
- How our family got to Disneyland from L.A. without a car (and saved $$$) (LA Times)
- The Dutch have mastered bike parking (CityLab)
- More on Berkeley protest about delay on bike safety project (Daily Cal)
- Public hearings planned for “multimodal” expansion of Highway 1 near Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Public hearing Monday in Vallejo on planned expansion of Highway 37, which is threatened by sea level rise (PR Newswire, CBS)
- US conservatives are flirting with eco-fascism (Heated)
- El Niño likely to drive higher emissions this summer (Nasdaq)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF