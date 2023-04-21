Today’s Headlines

  • Better bus systems could slow climate change (Scientific American)
  • Public transit needs better and cheaper payment systems (Forbes)
  • The real costs of curbing fare evasion (Bloomberg)
  • How our family got to Disneyland from L.A. without a car (and saved $$$) (LA Times)
  • The Dutch have mastered bike parking (CityLab)
  • More on Berkeley protest about delay on bike safety project (Daily Cal)
  • Public hearings planned for “multimodal” expansion of Highway 1 near Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Public hearing Monday in Vallejo on planned expansion of Highway 37, which is threatened by sea level rise (PR Newswire, CBS)
  • US conservatives are flirting with eco-fascism (Heated)
  • El Niño likely to drive higher emissions this summer (Nasdaq)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF