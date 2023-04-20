Today’s Headlines
- Cuts to transit service can increase poverty and unemployment (Planetizen)
- Southern California air quality continues to be horrible (LA Times)
- CA climate bills on fossil fuel divestment, emissions disclosure move forward (Sacramento Bee)
- We can have less traffic and shorter commutes; why aren’t we making it happen? (New Republic)
- Big utilities are endangering the transition to clean energy (Mother Jones)
- Women lead at San Bernardino transit agencies (The Sun)
- Why bikes are the perfect mode of transportation (Momentum)
- AC Transit to restore a bus route it deleted years ago (East Bay Times)
- Only the richest survive disaster (Perspective)
- San Jose focuses on quixotic “personal rapid transit” instead of tried and true shuttles (Bloomberg)
