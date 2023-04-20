Today’s Headlines

Cuts to transit service can increase poverty and unemployment (Planetizen)

Southern California air quality continues to be horrible (LA Times)

CA climate bills on fossil fuel divestment, emissions disclosure move forward (Sacramento Bee)

We can have less traffic and shorter commutes; why aren’t we making it happen? (New Republic)

Big utilities are endangering the transition to clean energy (Mother Jones)

Women lead at San Bernardino transit agencies (The Sun)

Why bikes are the perfect mode of transportation (Momentum)

AC Transit to restore a bus route it deleted years ago (East Bay Times)

Only the richest survive disaster (Perspective)

San Jose focuses on quixotic “personal rapid transit” instead of tried and true shuttles (Bloomberg)

