Today’s Headlines

  • Cuts to transit service can increase poverty and unemployment (Planetizen)
  • Southern California air quality continues to be horrible (LA Times)
  • CA climate bills on fossil fuel divestment, emissions disclosure move forward (Sacramento Bee)
  • We can have less traffic and shorter commutes; why aren’t we making it happen? (New Republic)
  • Big utilities are endangering the transition to clean energy (Mother Jones)
  • Women lead at San Bernardino transit agencies (The Sun)
  • Why bikes are the perfect mode of transportation (Momentum)
  • AC Transit to restore a bus route it deleted years ago (East Bay Times)
  • Only the richest survive disaster (Perspective)
  • San Jose focuses on quixotic “personal rapid transit” instead of tried and true shuttles (Bloomberg)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF