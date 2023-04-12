Today’s Headlines
- GAO report: Transit projects getting a little better at estimating costs, but not ridership (Smart Cities Dive)
- Intercity bus travel is undergoing a transformation (Metro Magazine)
- After years of work, Berkeley drops a bike safety project, citing “lack of staff” (Berkeleyside)
- Indices – like “walkability scores” – can’t tell the whole story (Planetizen)
- Studying pedestrian movement: In dense areas, people naturally walk in lines (Science News)
- US proposes revisions to the way it calculates fuel economy for EVs (CalMatters, Reuters)
- Are EVs too heavy for garages? (The Drive)
- Are carbon offsets a solution or a cop-out? (Greener Ideal)
- Freeways Without Futures 2023 summarizes US campaigns to remove old freeways (CNU)
- Stockton guaranteed income experiment showed good results, muted by pandemic (CalMatters)
- San Diego sued for not properly studying environmental impact of LESS PARKING (CBS8)
- California oil-price-gouging law has bipartisan support; everyone wants cheaper gas (Morning Consult)
- More workers are needed to get this place decarbonized (Wired)
