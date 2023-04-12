Today’s Headlines

GAO report: Transit projects getting a little better at estimating costs, but not ridership (Smart Cities Dive)

Intercity bus travel is undergoing a transformation (Metro Magazine)

After years of work, Berkeley drops a bike safety project, citing “lack of staff” (Berkeleyside)

Indices – like “walkability scores” – can’t tell the whole story (Planetizen)

Studying pedestrian movement: In dense areas, people naturally walk in lines (Science News)

US proposes revisions to the way it calculates fuel economy for EVs (CalMatters, Reuters)

Are EVs too heavy for garages? (The Drive)

Are carbon offsets a solution or a cop-out? (Greener Ideal)

Freeways Without Futures 2023 summarizes US campaigns to remove old freeways (CNU)

Stockton guaranteed income experiment showed good results, muted by pandemic (CalMatters)

San Diego sued for not properly studying environmental impact of LESS PARKING (CBS8)

California oil-price-gouging law has bipartisan support; everyone wants cheaper gas (Morning Consult)

More workers are needed to get this place decarbonized (Wired)

