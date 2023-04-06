Today’s Headlines
- Ray LaHood: Feds need to go big, and fund CA high-speed rail (CalMatters)
- Waymo and Cruise want to expand imperfect driverless taxis in San Francisco (AP)
- Public transit is at a pivotal moment (CalMatters)
- LA Metro says “it’s not that loud” but its anti-lingering music IS LOUD (LA Times)
- SFMTA approves controversial center-running bike lane (SF Standard)
- Clearing out homeless camps just hides the problem, doesn’t solve it (CalMatters)
- How to spot oil companies’ “paltering” [lies] (Heated)
- More on EPA waiver to California on rule requiring trucks to be electric by 2035 (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Trucking industry reps are mad about the waiver (Transport Dive)
- Why California leads the nation on EVs and emission reductions (Jefferson Public Radio)
- Manhattan Beach finally formally apologizes for seizing Bruce’s Beach (Mercury News)
- Shasta County throws out voting machines but has no replacement system (The Guardian)
- London has a cargo bike action plan (Intelligent Transport)
