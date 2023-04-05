Today’s Headlines

  • America has invested heavily in parking, and it’s killing the economy (Business Insider)
  • Many people have very large auto loans, and struggle to pay them off (Sacramento Bee)
  • The connections between cars, debt, and jail (Public Books)
  • Can public transit recover? (CalMatters)
  • EVs won’t save us – we need sustainable transit (Chicago Policy Review)
  • SFMTA drops proposal to make Clay Street transit lane permanent (SFGate)
  • Santa Clara VTA moves to seize properties for San Jose BART project (East Bay Times)
  • April Fools’ Day pranks by transit agencies (The Buzzer)
  • Six minutes on a bike can boost your brain power (Bicycle Network)
  • This is what ebikes can do for everyone (Diablo Magazine)
  • Picking apart Mitt Romney’s claim that bike lanes increase emissions (Mother Jones)
  • What cities can do about the most dangerous drivers (Bloomberg)

